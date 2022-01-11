Richard Sherman Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Decision

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally made a decision on veteran corner Richard Sherman.

The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. The announcement from the team ends his season before it ever really got started in the first place.

Sherman played just 29 snaps over Tampa Bay’s last 12 games of the regular season. After battling through numerous injuries, the Buccaneers decided the IR was the right place for Sherman right now.

He understands. In a message posted to Twitter, Sherman thanked the team for the opportunity and announced he’ll take on a coaching role for the playoffs.

“Didn’t go how I wanted it to but I’m grateful for the opportunity to strap it up again!” he said in the post. “Look forward to continuing this journey with my teammates and coaching my butt off. Thank you for all the support this season. The body gave all it had and I’m grateful.”

Tampa Bay earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC thanks to a loss from the Los Angeles Rams to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Buccaneers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.