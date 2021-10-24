Richard Sherman Will Have A Special Role For The Bucs Today

Richard Sherman won’t be able to play this afternoon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the veteran cornerback will still have an important role.

Sherman injured his hamstring early in last week’s Thursday night win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s going to be shelved for a little longer, the latest victim of a banged up Tampa secondary.

Even the Bucs’ secondary coach, Kevin Ross, has been affected. Ross will miss today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to COVID-19 protocols.

That’s where Sherman factors in. According to FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager, Sherman has helped fill in for Ross all week by tutoring his fellow defensive backs.

Later today, Sherman will be a de facto assistant coach on the sideline for the game against Chicago.

With Bucs DB coach Kevin Ross out due to COVID-19 protocols, injured CB Richard Sherman has stepped up and assisted all week with the defensive backs, per @pschrags. Sherman will play a role in helping Todd Bowles coach the unit today. pic.twitter.com/be7N3ae5jt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

Of course, we won’t be able to tell during the game just what Sherman’s duties will be. As Schrager said, Todd Bowles is still running the Bucs’ defense overall.

This is a cool opportunity though for the five-time Pro Bowler to not only stay involved in the game even though he can’t play but to try his hand at coaching, in case he wants to get into the field after his playing days are over.

Bucs-Bears will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.