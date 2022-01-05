Rick Ross Sends Message To Everyone About Antonio Brown

As wide receiver Antonio Brown’s NFL future remains in jeopardy, he’s found a very prominent voice willing to defend him.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, rapper and record executive Rick Ross has weighed in on the controversy with Brown. Regarding Brown’s antics at MetLife Stadium this week, Ross called on people to avoid jumping to conclusions about what happened.

“I just want to say this for the record: Right now we’re living in a legacy era…We aIn’t gonna fumble the bag, but we can’t let them just do us any kind of way, ya dig? So let’s make sure y’all not jumped to all the conclusions on AB…” Ross told Anderson.

In fairness, there have been conflicting stories about what led to Brown’s sideline meltdown on Sunday. Some reports suggest he was upset over playing time while others have said he didn’t want to go into the game at all due to a lingering injury.

No matter what the story was, Antonio Brown took things to unacceptable levels on Sunday. And most people agree that Brown needs time away from the NFL to focus on fixing his personal problems.

But at 33 years old and with so many negative incidents in his history, it seems unlikely Brown ever plays in the NFL again. And with the way his final game with the Buccaneers ended, his Hall of Fame hopes were probably thrown out too.

We may never find out what the full story is. But it’s hard to imagine the context changing how Brown’s actions are viewed.