Earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another weapon for quarterback Tom Brady by trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Immediately after the trade, Gronk’s future in the WWE came into question. He won the 24/7 Title at WrestleMania 36 by leaping off a stand onto a crowd of wrestlers, and pinning longtime friend Mojo Rawley to win the belt.

After winning the title, Gronk must be ready to defend his belt “anytime, anywhere.” It sounds like he’s considered all options in the Buccaneers locker room, even head coach Bruce Arians.

“Imagine, like, coming out of the (tight ends) meeting room, I’m like looking to my left in the hallway…looking to the right to make sure no one else is out of the meetings yet, and then all of a sudden I think I’m in the clear and I start walking down the hallway,” Gronkowski said on “Gronk’d Up.”

“… Coach Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow, takes me out and pins me and becomes the 24/7 champ. That would be legendary. That would be an honor to lose to him.”

New Episode of Gronk’d Up and it’s a classic. Check it out here: https://t.co/oiSg4Y9FnO

.

The WWE 24/7 champ joins the podcast, aka @RobGronkowski , and walks through some scenarios of what it might be like to be the 24/7 champ while playing in Tampa for Bruce Arians. pic.twitter.com/3Eq4BNpFaX — Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) May 4, 2020

It doesn’t sound like Gronk is prepared to give up his belt any time soon.

His future in the WWE was in question after his NFL comeback, but it looks like Gronk is ready to defend his title.