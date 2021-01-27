Buccaneers GM Praises ‘Amazing’ Impact Of Rob Gronkowski

Few players in all of sports have as much fun on and off the field as Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. And after helping them reach the Super Bowl, even the Bucs’ general manager can’t help but acknowledge it.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bucs GM Jason Licht praised Gronkowski for being such an uplifting presence for the team. He said that the impact Gronk’s had in the locker room is on par with QB Tom Brady.

“Man, if you’re having a bad day, I suggest any of you go spend a little time with Gronk,” Licht said. “He just lifts you up just by being him… There’s a lot of talk of what Tom has done for this locker room, and it’s all warranted. But what Gronk has done for this locker room is equally as amazing. He’s just a great teammate and loves life.”

Being a great locker room presence is pretty good. But that isn’t to say that Gronkowski hasn’t been contributing on the field either.

Gronkowski finished the regular season with 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns – all top three on the team.

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t had his name called much in the playoffs though. He’s been targeted seven times and has just two receptions for 43 yards in the postseason.

But when he has caught the ball, they’ve been big impact plays.

Gronkowski is now heading into his fifth Super Bowl appearance, and he’s typically performed well on that stage.

Will Rob Gronkowski have as “amazing” an impact in Super Bowl LV?

