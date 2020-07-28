Rob Gronkowski Announces Decision On 2020 NFL Season

Several New England Patriots players have decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Patriots veterans Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower are among the six New England players who are passing on the 2020 season. Many other NFL players have decided to opt out of the season, as well.

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is no longer in New England, as the veteran tight end was traded to Tampa Bay this offseason.

Gronkowski, 31, announced his decision on the 2020 season this afternoon. He’s playing.

“It’s go time,” Gronk wrote on Twitter.

Gronkowski was retired for the 2019 season, but he decided to come back in 2020 and play with Tom Brady.

The All-Pro tight end said he never “planned” a Tampa Bay reunion with Brady, though.

“No, no that actually was really never the case,” Gronkowski said on Tiki and Tierney. “As a player, you always want to see what it’s like somewhere else. [I] thought of that before definitely after playing nine years in the NFL and also thought about it when I came out of retirement. This is an opportunity to go see what it’s like somewhere else, to go see what it’s like in the NFL on another squad.”

Gronkowski said that everything just lined up perfectly.

“It was another opportunity that presented. But no, we never really ever talked about that before. It kind of just happened. [With] my retirement and him hitting free agency, it kind of just lined up like that.”

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans.