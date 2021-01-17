Rob Gronkowski Announces Decision On The 2021 Season

Tom Brady will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, and it looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back with him.

In a new segment for “NFL GameDay,” Gronkowski told Willie McGinest that he will return to the Bucs for another season.

“I feel like this team was put together to win right now,” Gronkowski said. “I could definitely see this team have a lot of talent come back and also have another successful run next year as well with me.”

The Bucs acquired Gronkowski via trade with the New England Patriots last offseason after signing Brady in free agency. The four-time All-Pro spent the 2019 season retired, but New England still held his rights.

There was some skepticism how much Gronkowski would have left in the tank, but he has been a solid contributor for the Bucs this season. In 16 regular season games, he caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gronkowski’s blocking has also been as stellar as usual, and it was evident in the Bucs’ strong performance up front against the formidable Washington defensive line in last week’s Wild Card game. Gronk played 74 percent of Tampa Bay’s snaps against WFT, and while he didn’t catch a pass, his blocking made an impact.

Before Gronkowski can look ahead to the 2021 season, he and Brady still have an opportunity to lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl this year. They’ll take on the New Orleans Saints later this afternoon with an NFC Championship Game berth on the line.