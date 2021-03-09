Rob Gronkowski Announces He’s Coaching College Spring Game

Last month, Rob Gronkoswki helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl. Next month, the veteran tight end will temporarily enter the college football coaching world.

Gronk announced on Tuesday that’ll he be returning to the University of Arizona, his alma mater, in April. Why? He’ll be coaching the Wildcats’ spring game. Even better, he’ll go up against his former teammate in Teddy Bruschi. Bruschi joined the Arizona coaching staff this off-season in a senior advisor role.

“@TedyBruschi it’s going down Tedy!! I am officially coaching the Arizona Spring game VS. the great Tedy Bruschi,” Gronk tweeted on Tuesday. “Bear Down Ladies and Gents! The Gronk (Zona) Zoo is gonna be popping!”

The Arizona football spring game will take place on Saturday, Apr. 24. It’s going to be a must-watch event with both Gronkowski and Bruschi coaching on the sidelines.

Arizona football is entering a new era this year. The program got rid of former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He ultimately proved to be a disaster, particularly on the recruiting front. The Wildcats failed to keep top talent in state, losing out to programs like Oregon and USC.

The Wildcats hired Jedd Fisch this off-season, and he’s assembled an impressive staff ever since. Temporarily bringing in Rob Gronkowski, a former Arizona star, is a creative way to spark some excitement around a program that’s become one of the worst in the Pac-12 as of late.

Arizona’s spring game kicks off on Saturday, April 27. Both Gronkowski and Bruschi will be coaching on the sidelines.