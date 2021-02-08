Rob Gronkowski Announces His Decision On 2021 Season

Rob Gronkowski added another Super Bowl win to his collection on Sunday night and he’ll be going for another one next season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Tampa Bay topped Kansas City, 31-9, on Sunday evening.

Gronkowski turned in a vintage performance, catching six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs’ defense didn’t have an answer for him for most of the contest.

Following the game, Gronkowski was asked about his plans for the 2021 season. Gronkowski came out of retirement for the 2020 season to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Will Gronk be returning for another season?

“I’ll remain unretired,” the tight end told reporters on Sunday night.

Gronk said he plans on playing next season. "I'll remain unretired." He is a free agent but expects to be in Tampa. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 8, 2021

Gronkowski is widely expected to re-sign with the Buccaneers for the 2021 season. Tampa Bay is expected to bring back most of its Super Bowl roster. Bruce Arians’ team will head into next season among the favorites to win it all.

If they keep getting elite play from Brady and Gronkowski, they will be extremely difficult to stop.