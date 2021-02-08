The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rob Gronkowski Announces His Decision On 2021 Season

Rob Gronkowski at the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski added another Super Bowl win to his collection on Sunday night and he’ll be going for another one next season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Tampa Bay topped Kansas City, 31-9, on Sunday evening.

Gronkowski turned in a vintage performance, catching six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs’ defense didn’t have an answer for him for most of the contest.

Following the game, Gronkowski was asked about his plans for the 2021 season. Gronkowski came out of retirement for the 2020 season to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Will Gronk be returning for another season?

“I’ll remain unretired,” the tight end told reporters on Sunday night.

Gronkowski is widely expected to re-sign with the Buccaneers for the 2021 season. Tampa Bay is expected to bring back most of its Super Bowl roster. Bruce Arians’ team will head into next season among the favorites to win it all.

If they keep getting elite play from Brady and Gronkowski, they will be extremely difficult to stop.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.