Rob Gronkowski Announces Official Decision On Next Season

Rob Gronkowski proved to be an unlikely hero in Super Bowl LV, catching two touchdowns to help power the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory. Following the capture of his fourth Lombardi Trophy, the veteran tight end passively expressed interest in returning to play in 2021.

But earlier this week, Gronkowski made his most definitive commitment yet. According to TMZ Sports, the 31-year-old tight end will definitely be back on the field next year.

“I’m back, man!” Gronkowski said, per TMZ Sports. “I will be back playing football, man. I love the game of football. I loved playing last year. I had a great time.”

It’s no surprise that Gronkowski was happy to be back playing football last year. Paired back with his long-time friend and quarterback, Tom Brady, the four-time All Pro put together a strong campaign. Starting in all 16 games, Gronkowski tallied 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. His strongest performance came when it mattered most in February, as he made six catches for 67 yards and two scores in the Super Bowl.

Gronkowski had retired in March of 2019, saying that foo was taking a heavy toll on his mental health. However, when Brady made the move to Tampa Bay during the 2020 offseason, he convinced his former tight end to come out of retirement and join him. The duo picked up right where they left off and walked away as Super Bowl champions yet again this past year.

The 31-year-old tight end told TMZ Sports that he took three weeks off following the title victory, but recently started his preseason training back up.

“Let me tell you, I was a little bit sore first day of training but it bounced back like that,” Gronkowski said. “I’m feeling good.”

After signing just a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last year, Gronkowski will hit free agency next week. Given his relationship with Brady and his production in 2020, the veteran tight end is expected to be back in Tampa for another season.

