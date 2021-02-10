Rob Gronkowski Playfully Jabs Chiefs With Super Bowl Streaker Comment

The Kansas City Chiefs took one more hit on Tuesday when Tampa Bay Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski tweaked them on late-night television.

Gronk appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” two days after the Bucs’ 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay’s defense completely shut down the Chiefs on Sunday, while Gronkowski hauled in two of quarterback Tom Brady’s three touchdown passes.

During his segment with Corden, Gronkowski was asked about the fan who ran on the field during the second half of Super Bowl LV. After a lengthy and funny answer about how the diversion affected the Bucs, Gronkowski threw his jab at Kansas City’s offensive impotence.

“He actually scored. The Chiefs didn’t,” Gronkowski said with a laugh. “They should definitely sign him.

You can hear Gronk’s joke at the tail end of the clip below.

More hot goss about the Super Bowl streaker from @RobGronkowski. pic.twitter.com/kDsSS4Y5Ud — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 10, 2021

All jokes aside, it has to be eating away at Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy how poorly the offense performed. The team’s battered offensive line handicapped them significantly, which led to the Chiefs shockingly not being able to find the end zone once all game.

No doubt the staff in KC will be focused this offseason on making sure that doesn’t happen again.