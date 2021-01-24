Rob Gronkowski has played in a lot of conference championship games.

The former New England Patriots star seemed to play in one just about every year he was in the AFC. Now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski will play in the NFC Championship Game for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs are set to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, is ready for kickoff on Sunday.

“first time cheering for an NFC Championship game and I’m into it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Let’s Go Bucs.”

This might not be the only NFC Championship Game appearance of Gronkowski’s career. The tight end has said he would like to be back in 2021.

“Yes definitely,” Gronkowski said of wanting to return to Tampa Bay for another season, per the Bucs. “I mean I don’t see why not. Obviously, there’s logistical things. I’m just on a one-year deal. I mean, my main focus obviously is the season – going to Green Bay – but if I had that question now, I just don’t see why I wouldn’t be coming back for the 2021 season.”

The Bucs and the Packers are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.