Rob Gronkowski Clarifies His Plans For The 2021 Season

Rob Gronkowski appears to have made a decision on whether or not he’ll continue playing football past this season.

Gronk isn’t the same Gronk he once was, but he’s still making a noticeable impact for the Buccaneers. He caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games this season. So far in the postseason, he’s been held in check by the Washington and New Orleans defense.

It’s clear Gronkowski still have plenty of juice left in the tank – he feels the same way. The Bucs tight end told reporters on Thursday he doesn’t see why he wouldn’t play in 2021.

Gronkowski also admitted he wants to return to play for Tampa Bay in 2021. It looks like the Tom Brady-Gronk connection isn’t dying anytime soon.

“Oh, yes, definitely. I don’t see why not,” Gronk said in regards to returning to Tampa Bay for the 2021 season. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t be coming back.”

"Oh, yes, definitely. I don't see why not," soon-to-be free agent Rob Gronkowski says of wanting to return to Tampa Bay in 2021. "I don't see why I wouldn't be coming back." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 21, 2021

This is great news for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rob Gronkowski has made a major impact in the Bucs offense this season.

Gronk has yet to make much of an impact this postseason. He’s caught just one pass for 14 yards in Tampa Bay’s two playoff games this season. The Bucs could use a breakout performance from Gronk this weekend in the NFC Championship.

Brady and the Bucs take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.