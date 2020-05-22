Rob Gronkowski Details Call With Tom Brady That Made Him Unretire

The football world thought it saw the last of Rob Gronkowski after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. After spending one year away from the game, the former All-Pro decided to return to the gridiron.

Gronkowski has reunited with Tom Brady. Only this time around they’ll be suiting up in Tampa Bay. It’ll be a much different experience for the two future Hall of Famers, especially since Bill Belichick is no longer their coach.

Earlier this week, Gronkowski was on The Late Late Show With James Corden to talk about his return to the NFL. During his time on the show, he shared some hilarious details about a phone call with Brady that led to him coming out of retirement.

“He did what he had to do and then I called him and said ‘Tampa Bay, baby. How’s the weather down there?’ And then Brady was telling me it’s fantastic. Then I told him I’ve been thinking about football – I’m just teasing with him – but I could tell he was getting excited. I was like ‘Oh my mom lives down there too,’ and he just screams on the phone ‘Rob, I just want you to come back and play with me.’ So, I was like wow he misses me that much. I just had to come back.”

You can watch Gronkowski explain his chat with Brady here:

.@RobGronkowski chatting about the Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/8rSMW0S6ei — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 22, 2020

Tampa Bay already has two solid options at tight end in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. However, the offense can always make room for a dynamic weapon like Gronkowski.

It’s been a while since the Buccaneers have been legitimate contenders, but expectations will be high this year because of Brady and Gronkowski.

