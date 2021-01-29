Rob Gronkowski’s persona may have not been a perfect match with Bill Belichick’s serious demeanor, but they did have a ton of success during their time together in New England. Now that he’s in Tampa, the All-Pro tight end has a chance to reflect on his time with the Patriots.

The Buccaneers run things a bit different compared to the Patriots. However, it hasn’t affected the team’s ability to have success. Despite his “no risk it, no biscuit” coaching style, Bruce Arians channeled his inner Belichick and led the Buccaneers to a conference championship.

With the Super Bowl roughly a week away, Gronkowski talked about the main difference between Arians and Belichick during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Gronkowski highlighted the “freedom” he has with the Buccaneers, which isn’t that surprising because the Patriots are known for having a strict mentality.

“There’s many aspects, you know, learning through that organization, lessons that were taught to me that I still use to this day and apply to this day,” Gronkowski said. “And then coming here, it’s is a complete 180, for sure, totally different. I mean, I feel like the biggest difference is just having the freedom of being yourself here in this organization.”

At the end of the day, winning in the NFL is fun regardless of who’s the coach. It really shouldn’t matter if it’s with Arians or Belichick at the helm, which is why Rob Gronkowski said “Every day is championship-level preparation.”

Gronkowski isn’t making highlight-reel catches on a weekly basis, but he has put up respectable numbers in his first year out of retirement.

We’ll see if he can add a fourth ring to his résumé next Sunday.

[SiriusXM]