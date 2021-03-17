Rob Gronkowski Explains Why He Re-Signed With The Bucs

Coming off yet another Super Bowl win alongside quarterback and friend Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski could have gone anywhere he wanted in 2021. But he chose to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and gave a pretty compelling reason for doing so.

Speaking to Doug Flutie on Sirius XM, Gronkowski said that the goal of the 2021 offseason was to “keep the band together.” Gronkowski made it clear that the goal in 2021 is to “go for number two in a row.”

“I feel like the front office’s goal of the Buccaneers was to keep the team together, was to keep the band together,” Gronkowski said, via ProFootballTalk. “I feel like that was the case, and that’s what has happened so far in free agency. And I love it. I love the guys on the team. Like I said, no one was selfish at all. Everyone was there to play together. Even during the tough times, you know, it never really got tough. We just knew we had to work through it and keep going… So it’s great just to see this team all come back and I’ll be a part of it, and try to go for number two in a row.”

Gronkowski had 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. But he saved his biggest contributions for the biggest stage.

At Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, Gronkowski had six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Rob Gronkowski ready to go for "two in a row" https://t.co/GCqUkdnV1Y — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 17, 2021

Rob Gronkowski will get his chance to make it “two in a row” now that he’s re-upped with the Bucs. He signed a one-year deal worth $10 million.

The Buccaneers have worked hard to retain the core of players that got them to the Super Bowl in the first place.

There’s a very good chance that the Buccaneers can repeat this coming year.