Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Responds To Film Story

Rob Gronkowski is well-known for his sense of humor and his carefree attitude. However, those aspects of his personality have created somewhat of a quagmire over the last few days.

Now his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek has stepped in to set the record straight.

It all began on ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast when Gronkowski told Peyton and Eli Manning that he didn’t watch any film in-season. Instead, he claimed that he just asks his quarterback Tom Brady who he’s facing that week and then “runs by guys.”

After confused NFL fans tried to make sense of the comment on social media, Gronkowski walked back his comments on Wednesday at practice. He claimed instead that he “watches so much film” that his girlfriend, Kostek “throws s—” at him.

Kostek caught wind of her boyfriend throwing her under the bus and quickly took to social media to push back on his press conference claim. She said that Gronkowski was in a “silly mood” on Wednesday and that what he described has never happened.

“I had to read this article to understand what I’m confirming and I can confirm that Rob is in a silly mood at practice today where he just says things to say them…this has never happened once,” Kostek wrote on Twitter.

I had to read this article to understand what I’m confirming and I can confirm that Rob is in a silly mood at practice today where he just says things to say them 😅 this has never happened once . @RobGronkowski smh 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/VBzBgwQP0R — Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) September 22, 2021

It’s no surprise that Gronkowski was joking with his latest comment, but that begs the question: exactly how much film does he watch?

To be frank, it might not matter. Gronkowski is off to an electric start in 2021 with four touchdowns through the first two games. His chemistry with Brady seems to be at an all-time high, which is a scary sight for opposing defenses to see.

We may never know what Gronkowski does to prepare for games, but whatever he’s doing is clearly working.