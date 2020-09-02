Rob Gronkowski Gives Honest Answer About Bruce Arians’ ‘Tirades’

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to rejoin Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Both players are now under the direction of someone not named Bill Belichick for the first time ever as pros.

Belichick is as tough and demanding as they come, but his personality is a little different than Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. Arians is much more high-spirited than his New England counterpart, for better or worse.

Even veterans with a résumé like Gronkowski’s aren’t immune to Arians’ blowups. However, the standout tight end isn’t sweating the occasional dressing down.

In fact, he told ESPN’s Jenna Laine he finds Arians’ tactics “motivating.”

“It gets motivating, for sure. When the head coach is getting on you, it motivates you. It’s all for a good, positive way. It may be colorful language, but that’s fine. It’s the game of football,” Gronkowski said. “It’s all to make yourself better. It’s all to make the team better. And that’s what it’s all about. It’s good to have that too. … It keeps you going, it keeps you motivated.”

On Tuesday, Arians told reporters today he will “play it by ear” with his plan for Gronkowski in Week 1. Earlier in camp, Arians told Gronkowski he wasn’t in “Florida shape” and needed to get acclimated to the heat.

By all accounts though, Arians has been impressed with Gronkowski’s talent and enjoys having the five-time Pro Bowler in the fold.

We’d expect Gronk, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to all be used plenty by the Bucs this season, as Tampa Bay figures to make good use of ’12’ (one running back, two tight end) personnel.