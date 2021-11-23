Rob Gronkowski Had Great Reaction To Tom Brady’s Run

Tom Brady made a plethora of great passes during the Buccaneers’ win over the Giants on Monday night, but it was his 11-yard run in the second quarter that had NFL fans buzzing.

On third down, Brady escaped the pocket and ran 11 yards for a first down. He was quite fired up about it to say the least.

Following the win on Monday night, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked about Brady’s 11-yard run. His response was quite hilarious, as he said “Yeah, I was kinda open on that.”

Gronkowski said he turned around to see why he wasn’t getting the ball. To his surprise, he saw Brady running for a first down. He then acknowledged that it was a “pretty dope” play from Brady.

“Man, that’s pretty dope. Yeah, he got a first down, that’s what we needed. That was a good play by him.”

Gronk clears his throat after Brady’s 11-yard run is brought up. “Yeah, I was kinda open on that…” Said he turned around to see why he wasn’t getting the ball, saw Tom running and thought to himself: “Man that’s pretty dope.” 😂😂😂 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) November 23, 2021

Brady also had a great response when asked about this particular play.

“Eleven-yard run,” Brady said when asked if he enjoyed his 10-yard run. “They don’t really happen very often, so I do remember how far they go. It was pretty good.”

After losing back-to-back games, the Buccaneers needed to make a statement on Monday night. Well, that’s exactly what they did with their 30-10 victory over the Giants.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a showdown with the red-hot Indianapolis Colts.