Rob Gronkowski Had Great Reaction To Tom Brady’s Run

Tom Brady made a plethora of great passes during the Buccaneers’ win over the Giants on Monday night, but it was his 11-yard run in the second quarter that had NFL fans buzzing.
On third down, Brady escaped the pocket and ran 11 yards for a first down. He was quite fired up about it to say the least.
Following the win on Monday night, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked about Brady’s 11-yard run. His response was quite hilarious, as he said “Yeah, I was kinda open on that.”
Gronkowski said he turned around to see why he wasn’t getting the ball. To his surprise, he saw Brady running for a first down. He then acknowledged that it was a “pretty dope” play from Brady.
“Man, that’s pretty dope. Yeah, he got a first down, that’s what we needed. That was a good play by him.”
Brady also had a great response when asked about this particular play.
“Eleven-yard run,” Brady said when asked if he enjoyed his 10-yard run. “They don’t really happen very often, so I do remember how far they go. It was pretty good.”
After losing back-to-back games, the Buccaneers needed to make a statement on Monday night. Well, that’s exactly what they did with their 30-10 victory over the Giants.
Next up for the Buccaneers is a showdown with the red-hot Indianapolis Colts.