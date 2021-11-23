The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rob Gronkowski Had Great Reaction To Tom Brady’s Run

Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to a gameTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady made a plethora of great passes during the Buccaneers’ win over the Giants on Monday night, but it was his 11-yard run in the second quarter that had NFL fans buzzing.

On third down, Brady escaped the pocket and ran 11 yards for a first down. He was quite fired up about it to say the least.

Following the win on Monday night, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked about Brady’s 11-yard run. His response was quite hilarious, as he said “Yeah, I was kinda open on that.”

Gronkowski said he turned around to see why he wasn’t getting the ball. To his surprise, he saw Brady running for a first down. He then acknowledged that it was a “pretty dope” play from Brady.

“Man, that’s pretty dope. Yeah, he got a first down, that’s what we needed. That was a good play by him.”

Brady also had a great response when asked about this particular play.

“Eleven-yard run,” Brady said when asked if he enjoyed his 10-yard run. “They don’t really happen very often, so I do remember how far they go. It was pretty good.”

After losing back-to-back games, the Buccaneers needed to make a statement on Monday night. Well, that’s exactly what they did with their 30-10 victory over the Giants.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a showdown with the red-hot Indianapolis Colts.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.