Rob Gronkowski Has A 2-Word Description For Bruce Arians

Rob Gronkowski has apparently only briefly met his new head coach Bruce Arians, but it sounds like he’s excited to get to work under him.

Gronkowski held a media teleconference with Tampa reporters this afternoon. Naturally, he addressed Arians, who inherits the responsibility of trying to recreate some of the Gronk/Brady magic that worked so well in New England.

Personality-wise, Arians and Bill Belichick don’t seem very much alike, but Gronkowski thinks they have one very important thing in common: their acumen for football.

The star tight end told reporters he’s been told Arians is a “football master,” like Belichick.

“I’ve heard he’s a football master also,” Gronkowski said. “I love being around football masters. When I’m in the building, playing football, I love to learn from football masters. Coach Belichick was definitely a football master.”

Arians definitely has worked with a star-studded list of NFL talent. For starters, he’s coached Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, Andrew Luck, Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, among others.

Now, he’ll get the chance to work Gronkowski and Brady, two future Hall of Famers. Together, they’ll try to lead the Bucs back to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years.