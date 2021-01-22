Rob Gronkowski Has Bold Comment About The Buccaneers Offense

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a comeback effort to take down the New Orleans Saints.

After being swept in the regular season series, it looked like the Buccaneers were headed for another loss. However, the Tampa Bay defense came up with a key turnover and the Buccaneers cruised to a 30-20 win.

With the win, Tampa Bay punched its ticket to the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers will be in for a fight, going up against the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t worried, though. He knows the Buccaneers have a potent offense of their own. In fact, he called it perhaps the best offense he’s ever been a part of.

Here’s what he said, via the Boston Herald:

“Yeah, I would say it definitely ranks up there if it’s not No. 1,” Gronkowski said on a video call Thursday. “I’ve been around a lot of great, talented players, but I would say overall — as a group, from position to position (with) how many guys we have at each position — I would say this definitely ranks up there, if it’s not No. 1 for talent-wise as a whole. Yeah, definitely.”

Gronkowski arrived in New England a few years after the Patriots boasted one of the best offenses in NFL history. Tom Brady and Randy Moss led a record-setting offense in 2007.

Even after that 2007 season, the Patriots had some of the best offenses the league has ever seen. And yet, Gronk is confident that Tampa Bay could compete with all of them.

With Brady, Gronk, wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and talented running backs, Gronk might be right.