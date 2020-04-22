Rob Gronkowski Has Honest Comment On Playing For Bill Belichick

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another offensive weapon for new quarterback Tom Brady to throw to.

The Buccaneers shipped a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots for star tight end Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick. Gronk reportedly told the Patriots he wanted to return to the NFL, but not play for them.

Bill Belichick didn’t waste time getting a solid return for Gronk, even though only one team had a real chance of trading for the former star. In the end, Gronk got what he wanted – to play alongside Tom Brady once again.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gronk spoke with local reports about his decision to come back. Naturally, the topic of playing for Belichick popped up and the former Patriots star didn’t shy away.

“It’s not an easy place to play,” Gronk said about his time in New England.

"It's not an easy place to play."#Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski says his 9 years with the #Patriots was special. Calls Bill Belichick the greatest. Continues to say it's not the easiest place to play,but they get you mentally right and he's going to carry that over to Tampa Bay. — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) April 22, 2020

Brady and Gronk dominated opposing defenses in the AFC for nearly a decade. Now they’ll have the chance to do the same to the NFC in 2020.

Brady has a full complement of weapons at his disposal. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL.

Add Gronk and fellow tight end O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate into the mix, and the Buccaneers will be scary.