The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rob Gronkowski Has Honest Comment On Playing For Bill Belichick

Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after his teams 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another offensive weapon for new quarterback Tom Brady to throw to.

The Buccaneers shipped a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots for star tight end Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick. Gronk reportedly told the Patriots he wanted to return to the NFL, but not play for them.

Bill Belichick didn’t waste time getting a solid return for Gronk, even though only one team had a real chance of trading for the former star. In the end, Gronk got what he wanted – to play alongside Tom Brady once again.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gronk spoke with local reports about his decision to come back. Naturally, the topic of playing for Belichick popped up and the former Patriots star didn’t shy away.

“It’s not an easy place to play,” Gronk said about his time in New England.

Brady and Gronk dominated opposing defenses in the AFC for nearly a decade. Now they’ll have the chance to do the same to the NFC in 2020.

Brady has a full complement of weapons at his disposal. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL.

Add Gronk and fellow tight end O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate into the mix, and the Buccaneers will be scary.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.