Rob Gronkowski Has Honest Reaction To Tom Brady's Retirement Response

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Some people may have been taken aback by how Tom Brady responded to Jim Gray's question about his future plans earlier this week.

Rob Gronkowski was not. On the "Up & Adams Show" with FanDuel's Kay Adams today, Gronkowski said he can understand why Brady sounded annoyed and slightly angry at Gray.

“I'm not surprised. I can’t believe it took him that long to blow up about it," Gronkowski told Adams. "You can only get pushed so far and asked that question so many times, especially when you truly don't know what you're going to do."

Gronkowski also likened Brady's situation to his own when he retired from football for the first time in 2019.

"The first time I retired, wherever I went, everybody would just ask 'Are you going back to football? Are you going back to football?'" Gronkowski said. "It would actually drive you crazy after you heard it the 100th time in a row within a week."

Brady seemed to reach his breaking point during Monday night's episode of his "Let's Go" podcast with Gray.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I would've already f---ing done it. OK? I'm taking it a day at a time," Brady said after Gray asked him if he would be retiring or playing in 2023.

Knowing Brady, he will likely take a little while longer to reveal his decision.