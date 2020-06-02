Rob Gronkowski Has Lost His WWE 24/7 Championship Title

Even though Rob Gronkowski is officially back in the NFL, he still was WWE’s 24/7 title belt holder. Until tonight.

Gronkowski won the 24/7 title when he beat Mojo Rawley at WrestleMania 36 in April. By rule, he had to be prepared to defend the belt at all times.

Tonight, Ron Killings took Gronk’s title in a hilarious “sneak attack.” In the video below, Killings can be seen pretending to be a landscaper before surprising Gronkowski and pinning him.

By virtue of the win, Killings is the new 24/7 titleholder. But don’t feel too bad for Gronk: his nearly two-month reign is the longest in the history of the 24/7 title.

We’ll see if Gronkowski still has more wrestling ahead of him as his focus now turns to his NFL comeback. Back in April, Gronkowski announced he was returning after a one-year retirement and was promptly traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There, he’ll reunite with his longtime QB in New England, Tom Brady.

“He did what he had to do and then I called him and said ‘Tampa Bay, baby. How’s the weather down there?’ And then Brady was telling me it’s fantastic,” Gronkowski said last month during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “Then I told him I’ve been thinking about football – I’m just teasing with him – but I could tell he was getting excited. I was like ‘Oh my mom lives down there too,’ and he just screams on the phone ‘Rob, I just want you to come back and play with me.’ So, I was like wow he misses me that much. I just had to come back.”