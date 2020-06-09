The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Local Tampa Bay High School

rob gronkowski celebrates during the afc championshipKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Don’t let Rob Gronkowski’s tenacious mentality on the gridiron fool you, the former All-Pro tight end is genuinely a sweet person off the field. If you don’t want to take our word, just check out his most recent statement.

Blake High School in Tampa recently lost its football equipment due to a storage fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage. Fortunately for the school’s football team, the Buccaneers and Gronkowski plan on replacing that lost equipment.

Gronkowski just announced that his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation will replace everything that was lost in the fire.

“The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and my new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are all about helping you reach your full potential. So, we’re going to do just that,” Gronkowski said. “To the Blake High School Yellowjackets, you’re getting a brand new storage unit and football equipment to replace everything that was lost – courtesy of our foundation and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Keep working hard this summer, stay active and stay health.”

The video perfectly sums up Gronkowski’s persona. He loves to have fun – as you can see with the shades on – but he also wants to help out his community.

Fans in Tampa also got a nice look at Gronkowski in Buccaneers gear prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Gronkowski retired after the Patriots won the Super Bowl during the 2018 season, but clearly he feels confident enough to return.

Whether or not Gronkowski performs well this season, he deserves credit for this charitable act.

