Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Local Tampa Bay High School

Don’t let Rob Gronkowski’s tenacious mentality on the gridiron fool you, the former All-Pro tight end is genuinely a sweet person off the field. If you don’t want to take our word, just check out his most recent statement.

Blake High School in Tampa recently lost its football equipment due to a storage fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage. Fortunately for the school’s football team, the Buccaneers and Gronkowski plan on replacing that lost equipment.

Gronkowski just announced that his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation will replace everything that was lost in the fire.

“The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and my new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are all about helping you reach your full potential. So, we’re going to do just that,” Gronkowski said. “To the Blake High School Yellowjackets, you’re getting a brand new storage unit and football equipment to replace everything that was lost – courtesy of our foundation and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Keep working hard this summer, stay active and stay health.”

"Hey Blake High School – we heard about the fire that destroyed your storage shed full of football equipment. Guess what?? The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the @BucsFoundation are replacing it all!" 📽️: @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/zxaW9jPGw7 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 9, 2020

The video perfectly sums up Gronkowski’s persona. He loves to have fun – as you can see with the shades on – but he also wants to help out his community.

Fans in Tampa also got a nice look at Gronkowski in Buccaneers gear prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Gronkowski retired after the Patriots won the Super Bowl during the 2018 season, but clearly he feels confident enough to return.

Whether or not Gronkowski performs well this season, he deserves credit for this charitable act.