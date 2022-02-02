Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Tom Brady After Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts on Tom Brady’s retirement. As you’d expect, the All-Pro tight end had a lot to say about his quarterback.

Gronkowski, who spent 11 seasons with Brady between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, described just how special it was to work every day with the most decorated quarterback of all time.

“Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special,” Gronkowski wrote. “Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years.

“If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it.You’re a legend and always will be.”

Here’s the post from Gronkowski:

Brady and Gronkowski were such a lethal duo, combining for 92 regular-season touchdowns over the last 11 seasons.

It’s unclear if Gronkowski will also retire this offseason. What we do know, however, is that his bond with Brady goes beyond the football field.