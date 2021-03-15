It’s official: Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will run it back for the upcoming 2021 season.

The veteran tight end signed a new one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Monday, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Gronk will make $8 million for the 2021 season with a chance to make as much as $10 million for his contributions.

The veteran tight end proved critical to the Bucs’ success late in the 2020-21 season. He looked like his dominant self during Super Bowl LV when he caught six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronk will run it back with Tampa Bay for one more year as he looks to add another Super Bowl ring to his collection.

A chance to run it back: Tight end Rob Gronkowski is returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal worth $10 million, @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Rob Gronkowski was always expected to return to the Buccaneers for at least one more season. But he did recently tease he’d potentially explore other options.

“I definitely want to be back with the Buccaneers. That’s where my eyesight is. That’s where I’m leaning toward, big time,” Gronkowski told NFL analyst Kyle Brandt on Monday. “But with the free agency process, you just never know what may happen. There’s some other teams interested out there, too. I’ve also never been a part of the free agency process, so I actually want to dip my toes in, just to see what’s out there.”

“I’m a 1 year deal guy for the rest of my career.” Would free agent Gronk play somewhere other than Tampa in 2021? “I wanna dip my toes in, just to see what’s out there.” #10Questions pic.twitter.com/ryc32VE9Kd — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 15, 2021

In the end, Gronk is rolling with the Buccaneers, which isn’t a surprise. He has the full support of longtime teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay coaching staff.

The veteran tight end should once again be a focal point of the Bucs offense in 2021, despite his limitations that have come with age.