Rob Gronkowski Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

Rob Gronkowski warming up before the NFC Championship.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense ran like a well-oiled machine in the regular and postseason this past year. But Rob Gronkowski has a prediction about the offense that may scare some other teams.

In a recent interview with Scott Smith, Gronkowski asserted his belief that the Bucs can be even better on offense in 2021. He feels that with the players they’re bringing back combined with an extra training camp, they can pick up “right where we left off.”

“I definitely do think we can be better on the offensive side of the ball,” Gronkowski said. “With so many players coming back, another offseason under our belt, another training camp under our belt, we can definitely continue where we left off.”

The Buccaneers were the No. 7 offense in the league this past year. They were top 10 in just about every passing category. There’s certainly room for the Buccaneers to improve in at least a couple of areas next season.

The Buccaneers got their offseason off to a great start, bringing back Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin for the offense, while reworking Tom Brady’s deal to give them added flexibility.

With the exceptions of Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette, just about everyone who contributed in 2020 is back in 2021.

There are a lot of teams that seem poised to win back-to-back Super Bowls that can’t get it done. But between Tampa’s offense and defense, they might actually pull it off.

