Rob Gronkowski will have plenty to play for during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon.

Gronkowski has some serious bonus money on the line in Sunday’s game. The veteran tight end can earn up to $1 million in incentives during the NFC South battle vs. the Panthers, but it’ll require a productive performance.

Gronk needs seven catches and 85 receiving yards to earn the entire $1 million. He has two season-wide incentives to hit: 55 catches in a season and 650 receiving yards. He currently has 48 catches and 565 yards on the season.

Most veteran players on playoff-contending teams sit out the final week of the regular season. In this instance, Rob Gronkowski isn’t going to give up potentially $1 million in bonus money.

Though seven catches for 85 yards won’t be easy, he’s done it before – several times this season, too. Gronkowski has gone for at least seven catches and 85 yards three times this season (Weeks 1, 11 and 16).

Bruce Arians, on the other hand, may not be too excited about playing the veteran Gronk all four quarters with the postseason right around the corner.