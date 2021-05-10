Julian Edelman may have announced his retirement last month, but not a lot of people are buying that he’s really done. Especially not his former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski.

In a recent interview with ESPN Radio, the Buccaneers tight end said Edelman probably just needs a year or two away from the NFL to recover from some injuries. He expressed “100 percent” confidence that Edelman will return to the NFL eventually though.

“Jules was an unbelievable player and he literally gives it his all for his teammates,” Gronkowski said, via ProFootballTalk. “I just wish the best for Julian to heal up. Obviously in his little press conference thing, he said he was going to go until the tires fall off and he sure has. So I’m hoping he heals up. I want the best for him. I’ve been in that situation before. I believe, if Julian truly heals up whatever’s hurting on him, and he fully heals and feels good, I think he’ll be back. I don’t know see why he wouldn’t be back, eventually in the future. Maybe a year or two away. Let me tell you: He’s just a competitor. So I say if he heals up 100 percent and feels good, I think he’ll be back in the NFL.”

Injuries limited Edelman to just six games in 2020. They’ve cost him multiple games in all but three of his 12 NFL seasons.

Rob Gronkowski: I don't see why Julian Edelman wouldn't be back if he heals up. https://t.co/I3ZLNTNuyL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 10, 2021

If or when Julian Edelman does choose to return to the NFL, everybody knows that he’s going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The idea of reuniting with Tom Brady for one more Super Bowl is just too appealing to pass up.

But if Edelman take a long time to rehab from all of his injuries, that window to play with Brady could close.

For now, Julian Edelman appears ready to spend 2021 working as an analyst at CBS.

Will we see him take an NFL field again?