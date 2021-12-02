Rob Gronkowski Has Telling Admission On Tom Brady Relationship

Rob Gronkowski’s decision to come out of retirement in 2020 was met with some hesitancy at first, but it’s become apparent that he’s still capable of playing at an elite level.

One of the main reasons why Gronkowski is still having success at this stage in his career is because of his relationship with Tom Brady. After all, Brady recruited him to Tampa Bay.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s Total Access, Gronkowski opened up about the “telepathy” he has with Brady. Since they’ve been playing together for so many years, they’re usually on the same page.

“He knows already what I’m thinking, before I even know what I’m thinking,” Gronkowski told NFL Network’s Willie McGinest.

Brady and Gronkowski’s connection was on full display this past Sunday against the Colts, as the All-Pro tight end had seven receptions for 123 yards.

In six games this season, Gronkowski has 29 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns. His production would’ve been even better had he not missed time due to fractured ribs.

The Buccaneers will need the Brady-Gronkowski connection to stay hot this weekend against the Falcons since they’ll be without Antonio Brown yet again.