The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Buccaneers Make Decision On TE Rob Gronkowski Before Dolphins Game

Rob Gronkowski at the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

An injury kept Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski from playing against the New England Patriots in Week 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will have to wait at least another week before they see the star tight end back on the field.

On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Gronkowski will not be playing against the Dolphins in Week 5. Gronkowski is battling a rib injury and has barely practiced over the past few weeks.

The five-time Pro Bowler looked primed for one of his best seasons since his mid-20s through the first three games. He had 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns through the first three games.

Gronkowski was enjoying a catch rate of 76-percent – on pace for a career high – with 61 receiving yards per game. In his absence, the team will need to lean more heavily on Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have a top 10 offense and the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL. They should be able to weather not having Gronkowski for at least another game without the offense suffering.

But the defense isn’t quite as dominant this year as it was last year. With the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints keeping the NFC South division race close, the Bucs need all hands on deck to keep maintain their lead.

Will the Buccaneers offense suffer without Rob Gronkowski this weekend?

The game against the Dolphins will be played at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.

[Ian Rapoport]

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.