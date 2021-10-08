Buccaneers Make Decision On TE Rob Gronkowski Before Dolphins Game

An injury kept Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski from playing against the New England Patriots in Week 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will have to wait at least another week before they see the star tight end back on the field.

On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Gronkowski will not be playing against the Dolphins in Week 5. Gronkowski is battling a rib injury and has barely practiced over the past few weeks.

The five-time Pro Bowler looked primed for one of his best seasons since his mid-20s through the first three games. He had 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns through the first three games.

Gronkowski was enjoying a catch rate of 76-percent – on pace for a career high – with 61 receiving yards per game. In his absence, the team will need to lean more heavily on Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians tells reporters that TE Rob Gronkowski won’t play Sunday vs. the #Dolphins. But JPP and CB Jamel Dean will. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have a top 10 offense and the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL. They should be able to weather not having Gronkowski for at least another game without the offense suffering.

But the defense isn’t quite as dominant this year as it was last year. With the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints keeping the NFC South division race close, the Bucs need all hands on deck to keep maintain their lead.

Will the Buccaneers offense suffer without Rob Gronkowski this weekend?

The game against the Dolphins will be played at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.

[Ian Rapoport]