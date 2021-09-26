Look: Rob Gronkowski Leaves Game After Brutal Hit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got all they could handle from the Los Angeles Rams on both sides of the ball on Sunday afternoon. Even tight end Rob Gronkowski got battered around by the opposing defense, which included taking a massive hit in the second half.

On the Buccaneers first drive of the third quarter, Tom Brady found his favorite tight end across the middle deep in Rams territory. However, the throw came in just behind Gronkowski, which set him up to take a huge blow.

Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis was on top of the Bucs tight end in an instant and delivered a huge hit, right to Gronkowski’s ribs. The 31-year-old was understandably shaken up and went straight into the medical tent once he was able to get to his feet. He then went back into the locker room as Tampa Bay finished out the drive with a touchdown.

Here’s a look at the play where Gronkowski took the big hit:

The Buccaneers did not provide additional information on what exactly was bothering Gronkowski, but he did return to the field a short while later. A few minutes into the fourth quarter, he had three catches for 47 yards.

The start of the 2021 campaign has been magical for Gronkowski who looks like he’s returned to peak performance at the age of 31. Through the first two weeks, he’s found the end zone four times, twice in each of the Buccaneers wins. He hauled in a total of 12 catches for 129 yards.

Brady and the Tampa Bay offense can make do without Gronkowski on the field, but both have been much better when he is in the line up. So long as he doesn’t take too many more hits like the one on Sunday, he should be a staple of the Buccaneers passing attack for the rest of the season.