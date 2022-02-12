Rob Gronkowski Makes Interesting Prediction For Tom Brady

Just a few days ago, longtime quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

Not long later, he slightly opened the door on a potential return. “Never say never,” he said when asked about the possibility of coming out of retirement in the next few years.

Well, one of his former teammates thinks Brady will do just that. Former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski believes Brady can play at any age.

In a recent conversation with USA Today, Gronk said he thinks Brady will come back “in a couple of years.”

Here’s more from USA Today:

“The guy can play at any age. If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’

As for himself, Gronk wasn’t ready to commit to playing in the 2022 season or walking away from the game just yet.

“I’ll figure all that out in the future,’’ he said. “Let everything play out, then make a move. So I’m just relaxing, letting my body heal, have a good time, have some laughs.”

Gronk stepped away from the game once and returned with Brady. Could the duo do so again with a new team?