Rob Gronkowski Missed Buccaneers Practice Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski left last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a rib injury. Although it’s not expected to keep him off the field for very long, the latest update on him isn’t very encouraging.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Gronkowski was not present at practice on Thursday. This is the second day in a row that he didn’t participate in practice due to his injury.

Even though Gronkowski has not practiced since suffering this rib injury, there’s still a chance that he suits up for this weekend.

The Buccaneers have put an emphasis on managing their veterans’ workloads throughout the season, so there’s no reason to make Gronkowski push through an injury this early in the year.

During the portion of #Bucs practice open to the media: No Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul or Giovani Bernard. WR Antonio Brown has returned. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 30, 2021

Before it was announced that Gronkowski missed Thursday’s practice, ESPN insider Jordan Schultz reported that Tampa Bay will have its star tight end available for Sunday’s game.

“Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski is ‘highly likely to play’ in Week 4’s highly anticipated return to Foxborough against the Pats – on SNF,” Schultz wrote on Twitter. “Gronk suffered a nasty shot to the ribs in Week 3, but X-rays were negative, per Adam Schefter.”

Gronkowski has 16 catches for 184 yards and four touchdowns this season. Most of his production has occurred in the red zone.

The Buccaneers will release Gronkowski’s official game designation for Week 4 on Friday.