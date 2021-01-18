Rob Gronkowski Names 1 Big Difference Between Arians, Belichick

Rob Gronkowski is heading to another conference championship game this weekend, but with Bruce Arians instead of Bill Belichick this time.

Ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, Gronkowski was asked to give his thoughts on the difference between his current and former head coaches. Appearing on NFL GameDay, Gronkowski said that the biggest difference between the two is the level of freedom they allow.

“They’re both great coaches for sure, I love getting coached up but one of the biggest things that I would say is the freedom, the freedom of just being yourself,” Gronkowski said.

It’s no big secret that Bruce Arians gives his players a lot of leeway in how they behave on and off the field. Bill Belichick has a reputation for being significantly less fun-loving – especially when the team isn’t playing to his standard.

For someone who loves to have fun on and off the football field, that difference makes Arians an easy coach for him to love quickly.

Of course, being a member of Belichick’s New England Patriots never stopped him from partying anyway.

But by all accounts, Bruce Arians is a great player’s coach and someone almost all of his players adore.

With Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on board, Arians might finally be able to win his first Super Bowl.

Will this be the year Bruce Arians joins Bill Belichick as a Super Bowl winning coach?