Rob Gronkowski Names Biggest Difference With Tom Brady In Tampa Bay

Over the past decade, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski formed one of the most fearsome duos to ever play in the NFL.

From their start in New England to their reunion in Tampa Bay, the veteran quarterback and tight end have spent plenty of time with one another. Amidst their outstanding play on the field, the duo forged a close friendship.

Prior to Sunday’s win over Drew Brees and the Saints, Gronkowski spoke with Willie McGinest about his Hall of Fame career. The 31-year-old tight end also spoke about Brady and said that the six-time Super Bowl champion has started to lighten up more since his move to Tampa Bay.

“He’s been about the same old Tom, I would say, in the competitive world of football,” Gronkowski said on NFL Network prior to Sunday’s game. “Around the locker room, he’s been cracking a little bit more jokes, you know, than usual, which is cool to see.”

“I’ve been playing football in the NFL for 10 years and I’ve been in the playoffs all 10 years. That’s what’s up.” 💪@RobGronkowski sat down with @WillieMcGinest ahead of the @Buccaneers Divisional Round showdown. 📺: @NFLGameDay Morning pic.twitter.com/IKXM6u7ko8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 17, 2021

The thought of Brady and Gronkowski joking in the Buccaneers locker room is pretty awesome. The duo clearly still gets along well after all these years as they help contribute to each other’s success.

After this weekend’s victory, Brady surely has plenty to joke about. The Buccaneers’ defense stifled Brees and the Saints offense in New Orleans, punching a ticket to the NFC Conference Championship. The 43-year-old Tampa Bay quarterback did just enough in the 30-20 win to down his long-time foe.

Brady would be the first to tell you that a victory next Sunday over the Packers isn’t the end goal. With his career in the sunset stages, the 21-year veteran has a chance to build upon his historic number of championships. First, he must get through Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay before he can play for a seventh Super Bowl ring.

If he can win just two more games, Brady should have plenty to joke about with Gronk.

[NESN]