Rob Gronkowski Reveals True Feelings On His 2017 Suspension

Most players would not be happy with a one-game midseason suspension, but Rob Gronkowski admits his brief ban in 2017 was a welcome relief.

Suspended for a game against the Miami Dolphins after spearing Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White out of frustration, Gronkowski revealed in the newest episode of Tom Brady’s ESPN+ “Man in the Arena” docuseries that the punishment came at the perfect time.

“I was happy,” Gronkowski said, via NESN.com. “I was finally happy. I was like, ‘Yes, I’m away from football for a week. I get to recover my body.’ I mean, when you’re running full speed into people, it definitely was taking a toll on me. … You need to recover from football, and that’s what a lot of people don’t understand out there. It’s just grind, grind, grind. I lost a game check — I lost a paycheck; it was about $300,000, that game check — and I didn’t even care one bit. I was just glad I had a week off from football, because I needed it.”

After missing New England’s Week 14 loss down in Miami, Gronkowski returned with a vengeance in Week 15, catching nine passes for 168 yards in a 27-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I got to remember that I was Gronk again,” Gronkowski admitted. “… I went out there for the Steelers game just telling everybody that I was going to ball out before the game even started. And then, what happened?”

Overall, Gronkowski describes that 2017 campaign as “tough” and “a grind.” The year ended with the Patriots losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Gronkowski returned to New England for one more season in 2018, helping the Pats win the Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams. He retired after that season before coming back to the NFL in 2020 to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Brady and Gronk will begin their push for a second-straight Super Bowl with the Buccaneers next weekend.