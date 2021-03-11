Watch: Rob Gronkowski’s Prank On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Rob Gronkowski is best known for his accomplishments on the gridiron, but he’s also a pretty solid comedian. He proved that to be true with his latest prank on Tom Brady.

This week, Gronkowski called Brady and somehow tricked him into thinking he’s the one that actually initiated the FaceTime call.

As soon as Brady picked up the phone, Gronkowski said “Hey, I’m busy right now. Can I call you later?” Of course, this confused Brady considering he didn’t actually go out of his way to FaceTime his teammate. However, Gronkowski convinced Brady that he picked up the phone first.

“All right, I did call you,” Brady replied. “I’m confused.”

Here’s the full prank featuring Brady and Gronkowski:

Gronkowski used the same prank on his father as well. His father wasn’t having it though, as he said “You called me.”

Even though Gronkowski is a free agent this offseason, the four-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t seem too worried about his future. When asked about his future in the NFL, he made it clear that he plans on coming back in 2021.

“I’m back, man!” Gronk told TMZ Sports. “I will be back playing football, man. I love the game of football. I loved playing last year. I had a great time.”

If Gronkowski is just casually on FaceTime with Brady in the middle of the week, that’s a good sign that he’ll end up re-signing with the Buccaneers.