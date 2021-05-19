Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Upcoming Patriots-Buccaneers Matchup

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off on October 3 for the most anticipated meeting of the 2021 season. And you can bet that Buccaneers tight and former Patriot Rob Gronkowski is stoked for it.

In a recent interview with the team, Gronkowski said he’s looking forward to the “crazy” and “epic” game against the Patriots. But he admitted that it might be an emotional game as well.

“Oh yeah, that’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be pretty epic,” he told Phillips. “I mean, it’s definitely going to be emotional, for sure, I would say… I just had a great nine years, probably the best nine years of my life. It was the beginning of basically my whole football career there. So it’s definitely going to be heartfelt when I go back.”

Gronkowski won three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots between 2010 and 2018. He is the team’s all-time leader in touchdowns with 79.

Rob Gronkowski came out of a brief retirement in 2020 in an effort to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa. The Patriots graciously traded away their longtime star to the Buccaneers to give him what he wanted.

The end result was 45 receptions for 623 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games for the Buccaneers.

In Super Bowl LV though, Gronkowski had one of the best showing of his career. He had six receptions for 67 yards and two first-half touchdowns as the Buccaneers rolled the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady won the Super Bowl MVP award while Gronkowski got his fourth ring.

What kind of game will Rob Gronkowski have when he returns to New England?