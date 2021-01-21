Bruce Arians Sums Up What He’s Seen From Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady has one more year left on his Tampa Bay Buccaneers contract. His fellow former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is set to be a free agent, but it sounds like head coach Bruce Arians would be interested in bringing him back as well.

Gronk, who was retired and sat out last season, has come on as the season has gone along. After a slow start, he finished the year with 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns, similar numbers to what he posted in 2018, he final with the Patriots. Perhaps most importantly, Gronk has played in all 18 regular and postseason games for the Bucs this year.

“I feel like this team was put together to win right now,” Gronkowski told Willie McGinest on NFL GameDay. “I could definitely see this team have a lot of talent come back and also have another successful run next year as well with me.”

Bruce Arians was asked about Gronk’s desire to return in 2021. He downplayed any free agency discussions, but did say that the future Hall of Famer has played “extremely well,” he he doesn’t see a drop-off in what he can do on the field.

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians on Rob Gronkowski possibly returning in 2021. He will be a free agent: "We're a long way away from that..but he's playing extremely well and I don't see any drop off." — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 21, 2021

Rob Gronkowski clearly isn’t the same player he was in his mid-20s, when he was playing tight end at about as high a level as it’s ever been played in the NFL. Still, he’s a very effective target, and with a more full offseason, there’s a chance he’d even take a step forward in 2021.

One has to imagine that Tom Brady would be thrilled to have him back next fall, which is also a big consideration.

Their work isn’t done for this year yet. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, for the NFC Championship and a spot in Super Bowl LV.

[Rick Stroud]