Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had one “main reason” for coming out of retirement and forcing a trade to Florida.

Gronkowski, who was retired for the 2019 NFL season, came out of retirement and forced a trade to Tampa Bay. He’s teaming up with Tom Brady on the Buccaneers. Most people thought that Brady being in Tampa Bay was the main reason for Gronkowski’s trade.

The All-Pro tight end admitted that Brady was a major factor, but he actually was not the “main reason.” Gronkowski revealed the true main reason during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

“You know, everyone keeps asking me ‘Did Tom (Brady) get you to Tampa?’” Gronkowski said during an appearance on the show. “Well, of course it didn’t hurt that Tom went to Tampa, you know, and the opportunity to go to Tampa was there too. But you know, Tom was like the appetizer, and then there’s a few other reasons. I love the weather.

“But the main course, the main reason why I came down to Tampa to play is because my mother live two hours away. She can get to all the games, all eight of our home games. Whenever I have days off, she’s two hours down the street and I get to see her. So she’s super excited.”

.@RobGronkowski is out of retirement, thanks to an influential friend of his. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/cnX8X23MiO — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 22, 2020

Gronkowski is super close with his family and he’s often spotted hanging out with his dad and brothers. It’s great that he’ll now be close to his mom.

The Buccaneers, led by Brady, enter the 2020 NFL season as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Tampa Bay is set to open the 2020 season Week 1 at New Orleans.