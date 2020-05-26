The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rob Gronkowski Reveals 1 ‘Main Reason’ He Forced Trade To Bucs

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek walk the red carpet.WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 14: Professional American Football player Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had one “main reason” for coming out of retirement and forcing a trade to Florida.

Gronkowski, who was retired for the 2019 NFL season, came out of retirement and forced a trade to Tampa Bay. He’s teaming up with Tom Brady on the Buccaneers. Most people thought that Brady being in Tampa Bay was the main reason for Gronkowski’s trade.

The All-Pro tight end admitted that Brady was a major factor, but he actually was not the “main reason.” Gronkowski revealed the true main reason during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

“You know, everyone keeps asking me ‘Did Tom (Brady) get you to Tampa?’” Gronkowski said during an appearance on the show. “Well, of course it didn’t hurt that Tom went to Tampa, you know, and the opportunity to go to Tampa was there too. But you know, Tom was like the appetizer, and then there’s a few other reasons. I love the weather.

“But the main course, the main reason why I came down to Tampa to play is because my mother live two hours away. She can get to all the games, all eight of our home games. Whenever I have days off, she’s two hours down the street and I get to see her. So she’s super excited.”

Gronkowski is super close with his family and he’s often spotted hanging out with his dad and brothers. It’s great that he’ll now be close to his mom.

The Buccaneers, led by Brady, enter the 2020 NFL season as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Tampa Bay is set to open the 2020 season Week 1 at New Orleans.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.