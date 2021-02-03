Rob Gronkowski Reveals His New Routine After Away Games

Rob Gronkowski’s return to the NFL hasn’t just enabled him to have a shot at another Super Bowl. It’s also been beneficial for his relationship with his mom.

Gronkowski’s mother, Diane Walters, lives in the suburbs of Fort Myers, Florida. That’s only an hour-plus away from where Gronk lives, making it a very drivable trip.

In a new feature with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gronkowski and his mom talked about what was a new routine this year for the future Hall of Fame tight end. After every away game, Gronk would drive over to mom’s house and spend the night, and the two would have plenty of quality time together.

“We kind of got into a pattern this year,” Diane Walters said. “If it was an away game, then he came here the next day. He’d stay overnight, have a real good meal, get a good night’s sleep, and then we’d have breakfast and he’d head back in the morning.”

Every day after a Bucs road game, Rob Gronkowski followed the same routine – driving a couple hours to see his mother. Bike rides, walks and home-cooking; it was quality 1-on-1 time they've never really had before. The story of Gronk and Mama Gronk: https://t.co/wcrDdMUOgn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 3, 2021

Gronkowski and Walters have a routine for home games as well, per Reiss. Since the Bucs began allowing fans back into games on a limited basis earlier this season, Walters has been a regular at Raymond James Stadium.

After home games, she’ll head back to her son’s home and serve dinner before spending the night. So whether the Bucs are home or away, Gronk gets to spend time with his mom postgame.

That’s pretty wholesome stuff.