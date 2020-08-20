Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Tom Brady Advice To Bucs Teammates

Tom Brady brings two decades of NFL experience to the Tampa Bay offense, but he can’t teach everything in one offense. Fortunately for the Bucs, Rob Gronkowski is there to help fill in the blanks.

Speaking to the media this week, Gronkowski relayed some of the advice he’s been giving to his teammates in the receivers’ room. Per Greg Auman, he said that receivers playing with Brady should never give up on their routes. He added that players should “always be ready for the ball in any area where you can make a catch.”

That’s good advice for almost any wide receiver in any offense, but it’s worked remarkably well for Gronkowski. With his massive frame he’s been able to snag balls out of the air from just about anywhere.

In 115 games for the New England Patriots, Gronkowski made 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. He had the most receiving touchdowns of the 2010s despite missing the entire 2019 season.

But with his favorite quarterback joining a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team filled to the brim with offensive talent, Rob Gronkowski couldn’t stay retired. He came out of retirement to join the team via trade with New England and reunited with Brady for another run.

Gronkowski was Tom Brady’s leading receiver three times, but don’t be shocked if that’s not the case this year. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, OJ Howard, Cameron Brate and even the running backs have mouths that need feeding.

But by the looks of it, you won’t hear Gronkowski complaining about his role with the team.

