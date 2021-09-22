Rob Gronkowski Reveals How Much Film He Actually Watches

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski turned a lot of heads during an appearance on ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast, as he told Eli and Peyton Manning that he doesn’t watch much film.

“I don’t watch film,” Gronkowski said. “I do go up to Tom, because I know Tom watches like, I don’t know, 40 hours of film a week. [I’ll ask], ‘Tom, who is covering me, and what type of coverages are they doing?’ I go, ‘That’s why I love playing with you Tom, you know everything.'”

Well, it didn’t take Gronkowski very long to retract that statement. On Wednesday, he admit that he actually watches a ton of film over the course of a week.

“I watch so much film, my girlfriend throws s*** at me,” Gronkowski told the media.

Gronkowski didn’t have to explain himself considering he’s one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL.

While it’s possible that Tom Brady does most of the heavy lifting in the film room, Gronkowski wouldn’t get to where he is right now without being a smart football player.

Judging by the first two weeks of the 2021 season, Gronkowski has been reading opposing defenses very well. He already has 12 catches for 129 yards and four touchdowns.

The Buccaneers will be back in action this Sunday against the Rams. We’ll see if Gronkowski’s hard work in the film room pays off this weekend.