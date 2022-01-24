Rob Gronkowski Reveals Where Things Stand With His Decision

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title defense ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams yesterday. The end of their season also throws the NFL career of star tight end Rob Gronkowski into questions.

Since coming out of retirement in 2020 to reunite with Tom Brady in Florida, Gronkowski has played all but five games and at times looked like his old, All-Pro self. But after yesterday’s loss, he appears non-committal on his future.

Per Bucs indier Greg Auman, Gronkowski has said it will be “a couple of weeks” before he makes a decision on 2022. Gronkowski turns 33 this spring and missed five games this year due to injuries.

When healthy though, Gronkowski proved that he’s still an impact player. He finished the season with 55 receptions for 807 yards and six touchdowns. Those were some of his best numbers since his 2017 All-Pro season.

Gronkowski says it'll be a couple of weeks before he makes any decisions on whether he's back and playing in 2022. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 24, 2022

As rare as it is for an NFL tight end to have a career as prolific as Rob Gronkowski, it’s just as rare to see a tight end have a career as long as his.

Gronkowski has played in 11 of the last 12 seasons but played in all of the regular season games just three times. He’s sustained a number of injuries that would have ended the careers of many other players.

And it’s not like Gronkowski doesn’t have interests outside of football either. He’s dabbled in professional wrestling, social media and has done countless commercials.

Gronkowski won’t be bored if he retires for good this time.

Have we seen the last of Rob Gronkowski on an NFL field?