Rob Gronkowski Says 1 Thing Stands Out With Travis Kelce

Last year, we got a big tight end matchup in the Super Bowl as Travis Kelce took on George Kittle. This year we’re getting another tight end battle as Kelce takes on Rob Gronkowski.

Heading into Super Bowl LV, Gronkowski spoke glowingly about his counterpart on the Chiefs. He praised Kelce for getting better every year that he’s seen him.

“One thing that’s very intriguing about Travis Kelce, and I’ve never really seen this with any other player in the NFL ever before, is that Kelce gets better every single year that I’ve seen him play in the NFL,” Gronkowski said.

Kelce is coming off one of the best years for a tight end in NFL history. He had 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2020.

Rob Gronkowski on Travis Kelce: "One thing that’s very intriguing about Travis Kelce, and I’ve never really seen this with any other player in the NFL ever before, is that Kelce gets better every single year that I’ve seen him play in the NFL." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 1, 2021

Rob Gronkowski’s season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t half bad either, though. He had 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020 – third on the Bucs in all categories. Not bad for a player who took the year 2019 off.

Kelce’s last few postseasons have been spectacular. In the past two games alone he has 21 receptions for over 225 yards and three touchdowns.

By contrast, Gronkowski has just two receptions for 43 yards. But both of those catches were in big spots.

For a game that’s expected to be very pass-heavy, the winner of the Travis Kelce vs. Rob Gronkowski battle could play a major factor in the game.