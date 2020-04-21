The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Sends Text Message To Jay Glazer About The Bucs

Tom Brady talking to Rob Gronkowski.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another offensive weapon for quarterback Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers landed former star tight end Rob Gronkowski in a trade with the New England Patriots. New England shipped Gronk and a seventh-round pick to the Bucs for a fourth-round pick.

Brady re-unites with one of his favorite targets during his incredible run with the Patriots. After a year away from the field, Gronk comes back to the NFL refreshed and, most importantly, healthy.

“I’m back. I always said when I have that feeling and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again. And I have that feeling. I’m ready,” Gronk said to NFL insider Jay Glazer this afternoon.

Gronk and Brady formed one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in football over the past decade.

Now they’ll be back on the field together in a slightly different environment. Brady now has several elite options when it comes to Tampa Bay’s passing attack.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are arguably the best tandem in the league. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have three solid tight end targets in Gronk, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Tampa Bay will enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites in the NFC.

