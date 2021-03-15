Rob Gronkowsi Reveals If He’s Considering Leaving Tampa Bay

It would be downright shocking to see Rob Gronkowski playing for a different NFL team during the 2021 season.

Gronkowski, 31, is coming off an incredibly successful first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They won the Super Bowl, after all, and Gronkowski was an impact player during the postseason run.

This was Gronkowski’s first year back in football after retiring from the sport for the 2019 season. When Tom Brady decided to leave New England for Tampa Bay, Gronk un-retired and joined his quarterback in Florida.

Now, Gronkowski has another decision to make. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career and, while everyone assumes he’ll re-sign in Tampa Bay, it doesn’t appear to be 100 percent locked in yet.

“I’m a one-year deal guy for the rest of my career,” Gronkowski said. “I wanna dip my toes in, just to see what’s out there.”

You have to think that Tom Brady would physically stop Gronkowski from leaving the Buccaneers in free agency. The two remain extremely close following their New England years.

Perhaps we’re in for a surprise or two in free agency, though.