Rob Gronkowski Shares Update On His Offseason Weight Gain

On Wednesday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance on CBS Sports HQ.

During the interview, Gronk was asked if he’s close to getting back up to his playing weight. The star tight end said he never dipped below 240 pounds even during his brief retirement in 2019.

Now that he’s planning to be back on the field in 2020, he’ll have to add a few more pounds. Gronk said he’ll be back up to his playing weight after just a few protein shakes.

“I’m basically four more protein shakes away from being at my playing weight,” Gronk said on the show. Here’s more of his comments from the interview.

"I'm basically 4 more protein shakes away from being at my playing weight." Gronk talks getting back into football shape

New England traded Gronkowski to the Buccaneers earlier this offseason in a surprising move.

Gronk reportedly wanted to play football again, but only with Tom Brady as his quarterback. The trade happened fast and now Brady and Gronk will be back on the field together again.

The former Patriot said he’s training differently for his second stint in the NFL. Gronk said he currently weighs around 257 pounds and doesn’t plan to add too much more weight before the season kicks off.

The Buccaneers enter the 2020 season as playoff contenders with Brady under center and a bevy of offensive weapons. An underrated defense combined with a potent offense makes Tampa Bay a dangerous force in the NFC South.